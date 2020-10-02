One year after Villages visit, Trump battling potentially deadly COVID-19 virus

One year ago today a healthy President Trump was in The Villages blasting his Democratic foes and vowing to protect Medicare. On Friday, he was hospitalized with the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

The president and First Lady Melania Trump have both been diagnosed with the Coronavirus and initially vowed to isolate at the White House while recuperating. The president was reported to be struggling with a low-grade fever, a cough and nasal congestion, among other symptoms, while the first lady was experiencing a headache and a mild cough.

Trump was wearing a mask Friday afternoon when he somewhat slowly walked to Marine One for the short helicopter ride to the hospital. He was accompanied by White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who has tested negative for the virus, and is expected to be at the medical facility for several days. Part of the reason for Trump being hospitalized is believed to be because he was injected with an experimental antibody cocktail on Friday by the White House physician and will be closely monitored.

Trump tweeted out a video before the trip to the hospital assuring Americans that he was doing well. He thanked them for their support and said he was going to the hospital “to make sure things work out.” He again offered thanks and said he would never forget it.

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, have tested negative for the virus and were at their residence Friday night. If Trump’s condition worsens, he could temporarily transfer power to Pence, who is scheduled to debate Democratic Vice Presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris in Utah next Wednesday.

“President Trump remains in good spirits, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day,” Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Friday. “Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the president will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days. President Trump appreciates the outpouring of support for both he and the first lady.”

Trump enjoyed a boisterous visit to the Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center a year ago, where he clearly had his Democratic rivals in his crosshairs as he vowed to strengthen and protect Medicare.

During his speech, Trump referred to some of his Democratic rivals as “maniacs” and then signed an executive order designed to protect Medicare while also cutting waste from the program.

“As long as I’m president, no one will lay a hand on your Medicare benefits,” he said.

On Friday, Americans largely held their breath and were crowding around their television sets as details of Trump’s illness trickled out. Leaders from across the world, including Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden, sent their well wishes to him and the first lady for a speedy recovery.