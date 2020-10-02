Friday, October 2, 2020
One year after Villages visit, Trump battling potentially deadly COVID-19 virus

Larry D. Croom

One year ago today a healthy President Trump was in The Villages blasting his Democratic foes and vowing to protect Medicare. On Friday, he was hospitalized with the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

The president and First Lady Melania Trump have both been diagnosed with the Coronavirus and initially vowed to isolate at the White House while recuperating. The president was reported to be struggling with a low-grade fever, a cough and nasal congestion, among other symptoms, while the first lady was experiencing a headache and a mild cough.


President Trump boards Marine One outside the White House on Friday afternoon for a trip to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The president and First Lady Melania Trump were diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus earlier in the day.

Trump was wearing a mask Friday afternoon when he somewhat slowly walked to Marine One for the short helicopter ride to the hospital. He was accompanied by White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who has tested negative for the virus, and is expected to be at the medical facility for several days. Part of the reason for Trump being hospitalized is believed to be because he was injected with an experimental antibody cocktail on Friday by the White House physician and will be closely monitored.

Trump tweeted out a video before the trip to the hospital assuring Americans that he was doing well. He thanked them for their support and said he was going to the hospital “to make sure things work out.” He again offered thanks and said he would never forget it.

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, have tested negative for the virus and were at their residence Friday night. If Trump’s condition worsens, he could temporarily transfer power to Pence, who is scheduled to debate Democratic Vice Presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris in Utah next Wednesday.

“President Trump remains in good spirits, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day,” Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Friday. “Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the president will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days. President Trump appreciates the outpouring of support for both he and the first lady.”

President Trump, whop was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Friday, spoke in The Villages at the Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center exactly one year ago.

President Trump signed an executive order designed to strengthen Medicare and cut waste during a visit to The Villages last year.

Trump enjoyed a boisterous visit to the Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center a year ago, where he clearly had his Democratic rivals in his crosshairs as he vowed to strengthen and protect Medicare.

During his speech, Trump referred to some of his Democratic rivals as “maniacs” and then signed an executive order designed to protect Medicare while also cutting waste from the program.

“As long as I’m president, no one will lay a hand on your Medicare benefits,” he said.

On Friday, Americans largely held their breath and were crowding around their television sets as details of Trump’s illness trickled out. Leaders from across the world, including Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden, sent their well wishes to him and the first lady for a speedy recovery.

Marine One brought President Trump to The Villages last year. On Friday the presidential helicopter transported him to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after he was diagnosed with the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus.

News

Villagers line up early for passes for reopening of town squares

Villagers lined up early Friday morning at Villages Box Office locations for passes for the reopening of town squares. Villages-News.com's Ron Clark and David Towns were there to check out the earlybirds.
Health

3 more local residents die of COVID-19 as local area reports 120 new cases

Three more local residents have died of COVID-19 as new cases of the deadly virus continue to crop up throughout the tri-county area.
Health

Villages Health chief medical officer says 25 COVID-19 patients at local hospitals

The chief medical officer of The Villages Health is reporting 25 COVID-19 patients in local hospitals and 12 employees with positive results at Villages care centers.
News

Chitty Chatty golf cart bridge across State Road 44 slated to open next week

The Chitty Chatty golf cart bridge across State Road 44 is slated to open next week.
Crime

Villager who drummed for Gloria Estefan jailed after latest drunken brawl

A Villager who once drummed for Gloria Estefan was jailed after another drunken brawl with a woman.
Crime

Villager scammed into buying $6,000 in prepaid cards at Post Office

A Villager fell victim to a scammer who ordered her to buy $6,000 in MasterCard prepaid cards at the Lady Lake Post Office.
Crime

Husband free on bond in jealous battle lands back behind bars

A husband free on bond after a jealous battle with his wife has landed back behind bars.
Osprey In Flight Over The Village Of Collier

Check out this osprey in flight over the Village of Collier. Thanks to Cindy Farkus for sharing!
Photos

Male Cardinal Near Glenview Country Club

This male cardinal was perched near Glenview Country Club in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Photos

Rainbow Over Mariel Way In The Village Of Hemingway

This rainbow was spotted over Mariel Way in the Village of Hemingway. Thanks to Diane Williams for sharing!
Trump infected with Coronavirus

A Village of Haciendas of Mission Hills resident weighs in on the news that President Trump has contracted the Coronavirus.
$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Villager who drummed for Gloria Estefan jailed after latest drunken brawl

A Villager who once drummed for Gloria Estefan was jailed after another drunken brawl with a woman.
Pizzas in The Villages no match for Pennsylvania Pizza

Columnist Barry Evans contends the pizza you get here in The Villages is no match for Pennsylvania Pizza. Or the "pie" you can get in New Jersey. Or New York. Or Chicago.
Trump infected with Coronavirus

A Village of Haciendas of Mission Hills resident weighs in on the news that President Trump has contracted the Coronavirus.
Letters to the Editor

President Trump drives the news cycle

In a Letter to the Editor, a Lady Lake resident offers a critique of President Trump’s domination of the news cycle.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

COVID-19 reporting in Villages-News.com

A Village of Belle Aire resident, in a Letter to the Editor, objects to the COVID-19 reporting in Villages-News.com.
Read more
Villager who drummed for Gloria Estefan jailed after latest drunken brawl

A Villager who once drummed for Gloria Estefan was jailed after another drunken brawl with a woman.
Crime

Villager scammed into buying $6,000 in prepaid cards at Post Office

A Villager fell victim to a scammer who ordered her to buy $6,000 in MasterCard prepaid cards at the Lady Lake Post Office.
Read more
Crime

Husband free on bond in jealous battle lands back behind bars

A husband free on bond after a jealous battle with his wife has landed back behind bars.
