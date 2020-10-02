Ralph J. Kleinhans, 84, of The Villages, FL passed away September 28th, 2020.

Ralph was born in Fond Du Lac, WI in 1935 to parents Katherine nee Reimer and Gregor (Doc) Kleinhans. After graduation from Cambellsport High School Ralph served in the U.S. Army for two years. In 1960 he married his loving wife Shirley A. Schlump. They were together for 49 years until her passing in 2010.

Ralph began his illustrious career with UPS as a delivery driver in Fond Du Lac and moved up in the company to become a regional manager of the Wisconsin District and retired in 1990 after 33 years of dedicated service. Ralph had many accomplishments in his life. His love for sports started in high school with basketball, football and baseball. After high school he went on to play softball for many Fond Du Lac leagues including D&D’s, Schlitz, and an over 30 League to name a few. In 2007 he was inducted into the Softball Hall of Fame.

Ralph then took his love of sports to the bowling alley where he participated in multiple leagues and tournaments. He bowled his first 300 game and a 800 series at age 60, with many additional high scoring games to follow. Poo bowled in the FBA Honors Senior All Star League in 2008 and was also inducted into the American Bowling Congress Hall of Fame. In his later years golf became his new passion. Ralphie could be found on the golf course daily or watching it on TV. Some of his proudest moments were sinking a “hole in one” in Wisconsin and another in Florida. He participated in numerous leagues including men’s and couple’s leagues. Ralph not only loved sports, he enjoyed traveling with his wife Shirley and doing word puzzles, but his greatest joy was watching his daughter Shelly and his grandchildren following in his sporting footsteps. Ralphie Poo will also be remembered for his famous whistle.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Richard (Dick) and his wife Shirley.

He is survived by his daughter Shelly Binner, four grandchildren; Bailey, Tyler, Bryce Binner and Kayla (Alex) Finn. One great grandchild, Crosby Finn and another baby Finn due in February. He is also survived by his sister June Bell, nieces Brenda and Bridgett Bell, nephews, Brad and Bart Bell, Tony, Chris and Jason Kleinhans; and his fiancé Peg Davolt.

At Ralph’s request there will be a celebration of Life on October 10th , 2020 at Ledgeview Lanes in Fond Du Lac from 1 to 5 PM at 170 Prairie Rd Fond Du Lac, WI.

Also, a celebration of life will be held in the Villages, FL to be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make donations in his name to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital.