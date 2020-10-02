Villager scammed into buying $6,000 in prepaid cards at Post Office

A Villager fell victim to a scammer who ordered her to buy $6,000 in MasterCard prepaid cards at the Lady Lake Post Office.

The 77-year-old resident of the Chula Vista Villas received a call Sept. 23 from someone who claimed to be from the “FBI Drug Trafficking Unit” in Washington, D.C. He told the woman he had a warrant for her arrest for the movement and purchase of cocaine, according to an incident report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He said her bond was going to be set at $89,300.

He directed her to purchase 12 $500 prepaid cards at the post office. She bought the cards and sent him photos of the front and back of each of the cards.

She realized it was probably a scam and called her credit card company. She was put a hold on $4,000 worth of the cards. She told police that the credit card company is working with her to recover the remaining $2,000.