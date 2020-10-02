Villager who drummed for Gloria Estefan jailed after latest drunken brawl

A Villager who once drummed for Gloria Estefan was jailed after another drunken brawl with a woman.

Olbin Juan Burgos, 58, was jailed on $15,000 bond following his arrest Thursday night on a charge of battery.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called shortly after 6 p.m. to 911 Astor Lane in the Village of Sabal Chase to a home he shares with his longtime girlfriend. The home is owned by the woman’s mother.

When deputies arrived, they found Burgos was “heavily intoxicated,” according to an arrest report.

A woman said Burgos had been calling her names and he pushed her onto a couch. The nature of their relationship was redacted from the arrest report. A witness backed up her account.

Burgos had been released Sept. 24 from the Sumter County Detention Center. He had been sentenced to 180 days in jail following his arrest May 13 after an alleged attack on his longtime girlfriend.

As recently as 2015, Burgos had been performing in the Broadway hit musical, “On Your Feet,” which tells the story of Estefan, her husband Emilio and their widely popular band, Miami Sound Machine. Burgos started playing with the Estefans on the world tour “Evolution” in 1996 and 1997.

But since those heady days, Burgos has had multiple bookings at the county jail.

He spent two weeks behind bars earlier this year after violating his probation that was a result of a 2018 Christmas Day arrest. In that incident, Sumter County sheriff’s deputies responded to the Sabal Chase home at 11:25 a.m. where Burgos had his girlfriend on the ground and was striking her. The girlfriend was “uncooperative” with deputies and would not provide information about Burgos, who fled the scene. She had dirt on the back of her shirt from being wrestled onto the ground and what appeared to be bruising along the jawline, the arrest report said.

The woman told police she and Burgos had been in a relationship for a dozen years.

Burgos was placed on one year of probation after the 2018 attack. He was ordered to stay away from his girlfriend, complete a batterer’s intervention program, and serve four consecutive weekends in the Sumter work detail. The judge also told Burgos not to consume alcohol.

This past February, a probation officer reported that Burgos failed to provide proof he had completed the batterer’s intervention program.

In 1995, Burgos participated in the Heart, Soul and Voice tour with Jon Secada, and later recorded with David Lee Roth.