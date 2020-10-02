Villagers line up early for passes for reopening of town squares

Villagers lined up early Friday morning at Villages Box Office locations for passes for the reopening of town squares.

Jim O’Brian of the Village of Silver Lake moved to Florida 11 months ago. He was getting into the swing of life as a Villager when fears of the spread of the Coronavirus forced the shutdown of the town squares this past March.

He was the first person in line Friday morning ahead of the 8:30 a.m. opening of the Villages Box Office at Spanish Springs Town Square. He said he is really looking forward to the reopening of the squares, which will take place Monday evening.

Steve Meiklejohn of Village of Lake Deaton was lined up at 7 a.m., ninety minutes ahead of the opening of the Villages Box Office at Brownwood Paddock Square. He was there to obtain tickets for the performance of the band Swing Theory on Oct. 10 at Brownwood.

Several new rules will be in place when the squares reopen:

• Passes will be required for entry to the square. The passes are free and available at the The Villages Box Office at tickets.thevillages.com.

• Staff members will man a single entry and exit point to limit the crowd size.

• There will be a limited capacity that allows for social distancing.

• Happy hour will be temporarily suspended. Drinks will be available at the bar huts at the squares, but lines will be discouraged. Coolers will not be allowed. Neither will be outside alcohol.

• Masks are “requested,” but not required.

The entertainment lineup has been announced for the first night:

Spanish Springs Town Square – Trip 19

Lake Sumter Landing Market Square – Studio 77

Brownwood Paddock Square – Paisley Craze