4 more local COVID-19 deaths as tri-county area surpasses 20,000 cases

Four more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as the tri-county area topped 20,000 cases of the deadly virus.

Three of the latest fatalities lived in Sumter County and the fourth one was a resident of Marion County. They were identified Saturday by the Florida Department of Health as:

70-year-old Sumter County man who tested positive July 30;

74-year-old Sumter County woman who tested positive Aug. 15;

65-year-old Sumter County woman who tested positive Aug. 22; and

71-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive Sept. 27.

Nineteen new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up five for a total of 667;

Leesburg up eight for a total of 1,267;

Wildwood up two for a total of 419;

Lady Lake up one for a total of 304;

Fruitland Park up one for a total of 158; and

Summerfield up two for a total of 388.

Sumter County is now reporting 2,438 cases – an increase of 22 from Friday to Saturday – among 1,340 men, 1,076 women, 10 non-residents and 12 people listed as unknown. A total of 201 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 621 in correctional facilities. There have been 73 deaths and 257 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to pace Sumter County with 625 cases – an increase of five in a 24-hour period. Besides those mentioned above in Wildwood, others have been identified in Coleman (533), Bushnell (305, 139 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 36 staff members), Oxford (133), Webster (91), Lake Panasoffkee (82), Center Hill (51), Sumterville (44) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (40). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 223 cases among 114 inmates and 109 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 20,005 – increase of 115

Men: 8,882

Women: 10,902

Non-residents: 80

People listed as unknown: 141

Deaths: 564

Hospitalizations: 1,840

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 7,651 – increase of 45

Men: 3,523

Women: 3,962

Non-residents: 52

People listed as unknown: 114

Cases in long-term care facilities: 629

Cases in correctional facilities: 265

Deaths: 193

Hospitalizations: 606

Cities with most cases: Clermont (1,920), Leesburg (1,267), Tavares (741), Eustis (607) and Mount Dora (600). The Villages also is reporting 37 cases.

MARION COUNTY

Cases: 9,916 – increase of 48

Men: 4,019

Women: 5,864

Non-residents: 18

People listed as unknown: 15

Cases in long-term care facilities: 1,025

Cases in correctional facilities: 2,228

Deaths: 298

Hospitalizations: 977

Cities with most cases: Ocala (7,659), Summerfield (388), Belleview (359), Dunnellon (331) and Citra (189). The Villages is reporting five cases. A total of 1,419 cases also have been reported among inmates (1,318) and staff members (101) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 714,615 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 2,811 from Friday to Saturday. Of those, 705,965 are residents. A total of 47,381 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 23,142 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 14,803 deaths and 44,623 people have been hospitalized.