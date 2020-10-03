40-year-old Summerfield man behind bars after caught driving stolen van

A 40-year-old Summerfield man found himself behind bars late Thursday afternoon after being accused of stealing a van.

The victim had told a Marion County sheriff’s deputy on Wednesday that she didn’t know where her van was and thought another man was using it. She told the deputy on Thursday that she found out 40-year-old Richard Thomas Basile had possession of her vehicle and she hadn’t given him permission to drive it, a sheriff’s office report states.

The victim said Basile is only allowed to drive the van when she gives him permission to do so. She said the last time she allowed him to use the vehicle was about three week ago, the report says.

The deputy spoke with the man the victim initially believed had her van. He said he had given his keys to Basile on Sept. 30 so he could get some tools out of a shed. He said he then went to sleep and when he woke up, Basile and the van were gone.

Basile was stopped by another deputy a short time later in Summerfield. After being read his rights, he claimed he was allowed to borrow the van. He was then taken into custody and transported to the Marion County Jail.

Basile, who lives at 5495 S.E. 145th St. in Summerfield, was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle. He was being held on $5,000 bond and is due in court Nov. 3 at 9 a.m.