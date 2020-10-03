Saturday, October 3, 2020
60-year-old woman tries to outrun FHP before hitting gas pump at Circle K

Meta Minton

Colleen Judith Kirk

A 60-year-old woman was arrested after trying to outrun the Florida Highway Patrol on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

Colleen Judith Kirk, 60, of Gainesville, had two open bottles of alcohol in her pickup and sideswiped a gas pump at a Circle K before she was apprehended Friday evening, according to an arrest report from FHP.

A Road Ranger had set up cones at the scene of an unrelated crash on I-75 when Kirk’s blue pickup struck several of them.

A trooper began chasing the pickup at a speed of about 80 miles per hour as the truck crossed back and forth over three lanes of traffic. She pulled off I-75 at Exit 321 at County Road 470, west of the Coleman Federal Prison. She stopped briefly and the trooper exited his vehicle and approached her pickup, but she drove away, headed to a nearby Circle K where she sideswiped a fuel pump. The trooper ran back to his vehicle and used it to block Kirk’s pickup.

You can see scenes from the arrest in this video:

She had bloodshot eyes and smelled strongly of alcohol.

Kirk “seemed very confused and had no idea where she was at,” the trooper wrote in the arrest report.

She would not participate in field sobriety exercises. An inventory of the pickup turned up two open bottles of alcohol, one of them nearly empty. Kirk admitted she had taken medication that should not be mixed with alcohol.

Kirk was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, fleeing to elude and reckless driving. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $20,500 bond. 

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies assisted in the arrest.

