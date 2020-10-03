Closures announced for several golf courses in The Villages

The Villages District Office has announced that several golf courses are slated for closure.

Palmetto Executive Golf Course

The Palmetto Executive Golf Course is until further notice for water management implementations due to excessive rain.

Chula Vista Executive Golf Course

The Chula Vista Executive Golf Course is closed until further notice for the renovation of the tee boxes.

Amberwood and Oakleigh Practice Green

The Practice Green at the Amberwood and Oakleigh Executive Golf Courses is closed until further notice for the renovation and construction of a brand new green.

De La Vista Executive Golf Course

The De La Vista Executive Golf Course is closed until further notice for fairway renovation.

Routine closures

The following courses will close for two week increments:

• Pimlico Executive Golf Course will be closed through Oct. 15.

• Churchill Greens Executive Golf Course will be closed Oct. 16 to 30.

• Belmont Executive Golf Course will be closed Oct. 31 to Nov. 15.