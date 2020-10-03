Saturday, October 3, 2020
Eleanor Dennis (Pallo)

Staff Report

Eleanor Dennis (Pallo), 78, The Villages, FL passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 1st, 2020. She was born and raised in Chicago, IL.

Eleanor was highly social, touched many hearts and made friends everywhere she went. After moving to The Villages in 2007, she enjoyed socializing at the Square, playing Bunco, working out, visiting the internet cafe and spending time with family and friends. She especially loved shopping! Eleanor was very supportive of her beloved husband, Dan Pallo’s deaconate ministry; they were avid cruisers having cruised more than 20 times together. Eleanor and Dan are proud grandparents of 12 grandchildren and 9 beautiful great grandchildren.

Eleanor is survived by husband, Dan; children, Rita Montilla (Frank), Thomas Dennis (Birgit), John Dennis, Randy Dennis (Mary), Kimberly Dennis (David) and Kurt Dennis; stepchildren, Deanna Bettig (Scott), Karry Pallo (Steve) and Amy Hanrahan (Chad) as well as her siblings, Thomas Musto, Robert Musto and Laverne Ramsey.

Visitation is planned for Thursday, October 8th from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Banks/Page-Theus Funerals, 410 Webster Street, Wildwood, FL 34785. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, October 9th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Wildwood, FL.

