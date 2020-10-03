Jean Rykaczewski entered Heaven’s Gate on September 28, 2020. May her latest and best travel destination to be with the Lord, Jesus bring peace and comfort to all who knew her.

She was born in Brooklyn, NY and resided in Orlando, FL from 1958 until 2003 when she then moved to The Villages, FL.

Surviving is her beloved husband, John Rykaczewski, married for 68 years. Loving daughter, Jan Brownell and husband, Bruce from Ponte Vedra, Fl ; devoted son John Leo and two wonderful grandchildren, Elizabeth and Samuel Brownell whom she cherished.

She was a member of St. Paul’s parish in Belleview, FL and Secretary of the Adoration Society of the Most Blessed Sacrament.

She was a mother and homemaker and also had a long career in the travel industry. She achieved many ambitions and personal goals. She held the position as governor of the North Atlantic region of the International Federation of Women in Travel (IFWTO) and was the co-publisher of the bilingual magazine Visitors Pass. She made friends all over the world and was well respected for her outspoken viewpoints, engaging personality and loved to make new friends.

Interment will be held at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL to be scheduled at a later date.

In her memory, donations may be made to her favorite charity, the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.