Saturday, October 3, 2020
The Villages
Lake County sheriff seeks help in nabbing trailer thieves who are ringing up tolls

Larry D. Croom

A trailer was stolen in Lake County recently that contained thousands of dollars in lawn equipment.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the people pictured above, who are believed to have been involved in the recent theft of a trailer loaded with lawn equipment.

The 6-foot-by-8-foot trailer belonged to a Lake County resident and since the theft, the victim’s license tag has been attached to a red Nissan Altima and has been receiving toll violations from across the state.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office believes the people shown in the photos above may have been involved in the theft. The photos were provided by toll authorities.

Anyone with information about the crime or those involved is asked to contact Det. Ellory Osterberg at (352) 343-9500 or by email at ellory.osterberg@lcso.org. To be eligible for a cash reward, you can provide information anonymously via the sheriff’s office’s mobile app or by calling Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) or visiting crimeline.org.

