No fear of going back to town square

To the Editor:

Looking forward to the town squares coming back to life. I have no problem attending, and I have no fear of acquiring a virus. Going to live my life when and where I can.

I can’t sit there for the entire four hours, so I’m hoping that upon exiting I can give my ticket to someone else so they can attend. I don’t know too many folks who stay the entire four hours.

I hope we are able to do this, otherwise the square may be empty by the end of the scheduled entertainment.

Tom Martin

Village of Pine Ridge