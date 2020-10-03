Prayer vigils planned for President Trump at town squares in The Villages

Members of Villagers for Trump are encouraging area residents to attend prayer services for the president on Sunday, Oct. 4 as he and First Lady Melania Trump battle the COVID-19 virus.

The gatherings will be held at 7 p.m. at all three town squares in The Villages. Clergy will be present and will help lead the prayers. Those attending the vigils are encouraged to bring a candle, wear a mask and plan on social distancing.

The Trumps were diagnosed with the potentially deadly virus on Friday and initially said they would isolate themselves at the White House. At the time, the president was suffering from a low-grade fever, a cough and nasal congestion, among other symptoms, while the first lady was experiencing a headache and a mild cough.

Later Friday it was announced that Trump, who visited The Villages one year ago, would be transported by Marine one to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as a precaution after he was given an experimental antibody cocktail by the White House physician.

The president was wearing a mask as he somewhat slowly walked to Marine One for the short helicopter ride to the hospital and was accompanied by White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who has tested negative for the virus. Trump is expected to be in the hospital for several days and will be working from the presidential offices at the hospital. Both Vice President Pence and his wife, Karen, have tested negative for the virus.

Trump tweeted out a video before the trip to the hospital assuring Americans that he was doing well. He thanked them for their support and said he was going to the hospital “to make sure things work out.” He again offered thanks and said he would never forget it.