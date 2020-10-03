Sumter sheriff seeks bandits who ripped off specialized shopping cart from Villages Publix

Sumter County sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in nabbing shopping cart thieves.

On Sept. 9 at about 1:20 p.m., the couple pictured above entered the Publix grocery store on Bella Cruz Drive at Spanish Plaines Plaza in The Villages and used the coin machine. After completing their transaction, the man left the property with the specialized shopping cart shown above. The cart is used for disabled adults and is valued at $798, a sheriff’s office report states.

The man and woman are believed to be in twenties or early thirties. The female with the hoodie has a tattoo on her lower left calf, just above the ankle. Anyone with information about the couple is asked to contact Detective J. Binegar at (352) 793-2621 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).