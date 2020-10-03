Saturday, October 3, 2020
Troubled home in The Villages will be subject of deed compliance hearing

Meta Minton

A troubled home in The Villages will be the subject of a deed compliance hearing.

The home at 1949 Palo Alto Ave. owned by the Verticelli Family Trust will be the subject of a public hearing set for 8 a.m. Friday before the Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors.

The home and its occupants have long been a thorn in the side of neighbors:

• Earlier this year, a resident complained about a junk car at the home.

A junk car at 1949 Palo Alto Ave. was the subject of a complaint earlier this year.

William John Verticelli

William John Verticelli, 65, who has been arrested in the past on numerous drug and weapons charges at the home, remains lodged at the Sumter County Detention Center following his most recent booking on Aug. 8.

In 2015, deputies were forced to taser Verticelli at the Palo Alto postal station. He was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Frank and Joan Verticelli purchased the home in 1996 for $110,900. Frank Verticelli, a World War II veteran and a retired welder, died in 2001. The status of Joan Verticelli is not certain. She was born in 1922 and a neighbor recently told Villages-News.com that she is in a nursing home.

William Verticelli is their son.

