Trump will end Social Security

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

As a candidate, Donald Trump promised to make no cuts to Social Security. As president, every budget he has proposed has contained large cuts. Trump’s 2021 budget slashes $24 billion from Social Security Disability Insurance and Supplemental Security Income. Collectively, the two programs serve 8 and a half million Americans.
Trump has been hostile to Social Security since long before he became president. Now he has launched a sneak attack on it. On Aug. 8, he issued an executive order cutting payroll taxes through the end of the year. Later that day, he pledged to make these cuts permanent if he wins re-election. Payroll taxes fund 90 percent of Social Security. Make no mistake, terminating the program’s dedicated revenue will terminate Social Security.
By contrast, Democrats in the House of Representatives have proposed the Social Security 2100 Act. It will protect the Social Security fund for the next 75 years and beyond, expanding benefits and cutting taxes for beneficiaries by having millionaires and billionaires pay the same payroll taxes as everyone else.
A vote for Donald Trump is a vote to end Social Security, a program that has lifted millions out of poverty and allowed our seniors to age with dignity.

Philip Riffe
Hesperus, Colorado

 

