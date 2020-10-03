Saturday, October 3, 2020
78.4 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Villagers’ son with long history of arrests jailed without bond

Meta Minton

Jeffrey Glatman

The 33-year-old son of a Villages couple who has a long history of arrests is being held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Jeffrey Barrett Glatman was booked Friday on a charge of violating his conditional release on a prior arrest.

Glatman had been arrested March 13 after he allegedly attacked his 74-year-old father at his home in the 2700 block of Morven Park Way in the Village of Belvedere. Glatman showed up wanting money and suffered a “mental breakdown.”

At the time of that arrest, Glatman had been free on bond following his arrest earlier this year on charges of exposure of sexual organs and disorderly conduct. In that case, he was accused of exposing his sexual organs near a school bus stop at The Quarters Apartments in Lady Lake.

In addition, Glatman had been arrested in 2017 after entering his parents’ home in The Villages. Glatman also had been arrested after a bizarre incident at Cornerstone Hospice.

Related Articles

News

Closures announced for several golf courses in The Villages

Closures announced for several golf courses in The Villages. We've got details.
Read more
Crime

40-year-old Summerfield man behind bars after caught driving stolen van

A 40-year-old Summerfield man found himself behind bars late Thursday afternoon after being accused of stealing a van.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man jailed after allegedly tackling gal pal like ‘football player’

A Summerfield man was jailed Thursday after his lady friend said he charged at her and tackled her “like a football player.”
Read more
News

One year after Villages visit, Trump battling potentially deadly COVID-19 virus

One year ago today a healthy President Trump was in The Villages blasting his Democratic foes and vowing to protect Medicare. On Friday, he was hospitalized with the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
Read more
News

Villagers line up early for passes for reopening of town squares

Villagers lined up early Friday morning at Villages Box Office locations for passes for the reopening of town squares. Villages-News.com's Ron Clark and David Towns were there to check out the earlybirds.
Read more
Health

3 more local residents die of COVID-19 as local area reports 120 new cases

Three more local residents have died of COVID-19 as new cases of the deadly virus continue to crop up throughout the tri-county area.
Read more
Health

Villages Health chief medical officer says 25 COVID-19 patients at local hospitals

The chief medical officer of The Villages Health is reporting 25 COVID-19 patients in local hospitals and 12 employees with positive results at Villages care centers.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Closures announced for several golf courses in The Villages

Closures announced for several golf courses in The Villages. We've got details.
Read more
Crime

40-year-old Summerfield man behind bars after caught driving stolen van

A 40-year-old Summerfield man found himself behind bars late Thursday afternoon after being accused of stealing a van.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Wood Stork At Lake Mira Mar

This wood stork was spotted at Lake Mira Mar in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Osprey In Flight Over The Village Of Collier

Check out this osprey in flight over the Village of Collier. Thanks to Cindy Farkus for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Male Cardinal Near Glenview Country Club

This male cardinal was perched near Glenview Country Club in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Keep your hands to yourself if you come to the square

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Silver Lake resident advises that if you decide to visit the town squares, you should keep your hands to yourself.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villagers’ son with long history of arrests jailed without bond

The 33-year-old son of a Villages couple who has a long history of arrests is being held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Those heading to reopening town squares must take precautions against COVID-19

We all learned something very important Friday as the town squares prepared to reopen with live entertainment – anybody, including the president of the United States, can catch COVID-19. So please take plenty of precautions and make sure to follow the new rules for safety that are in place.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Crime

Villagers’ son with long history of arrests jailed without bond

The 33-year-old son of a Villages couple who has a long history of arrests is being held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.
Read more
News

Closures announced for several golf courses in The Villages

Closures announced for several golf courses in The Villages. We've got details.
Read more
Crime

40-year-old Summerfield man behind bars after caught driving stolen van

A 40-year-old Summerfield man found himself behind bars late Thursday afternoon after being accused of stealing a van.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Keep your hands to yourself if you come to the square

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Silver Lake resident advises that if you decide to visit the town squares, you should keep your hands to yourself.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

No fear of going back to town square

A Village of Pine Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has his ticket and is ready to go back to the town squares.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Trump will end Social Security

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villages-News.com reader makes the case that President Trump wants to drain revenue from the Social Security system.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villagers’ son with long history of arrests jailed without bond

The 33-year-old son of a Villages couple who has a long history of arrests is being held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.
Read more
Crime

40-year-old Summerfield man behind bars after caught driving stolen van

A 40-year-old Summerfield man found himself behind bars late Thursday afternoon after being accused of stealing a van.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man jailed after allegedly tackling gal pal like ‘football player’

A Summerfield man was jailed Thursday after his lady friend said he charged at her and tackled her “like a football player.”
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,360FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,646FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
overcast clouds
78.4 ° F
79 °
78 °
78 %
2.9mph
90 %
Sun
76 °
Mon
79 °
Tue
89 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
79 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment