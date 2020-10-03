Villagers’ son with long history of arrests jailed without bond

The 33-year-old son of a Villages couple who has a long history of arrests is being held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Jeffrey Barrett Glatman was booked Friday on a charge of violating his conditional release on a prior arrest.

Glatman had been arrested March 13 after he allegedly attacked his 74-year-old father at his home in the 2700 block of Morven Park Way in the Village of Belvedere. Glatman showed up wanting money and suffered a “mental breakdown.”

At the time of that arrest, Glatman had been free on bond following his arrest earlier this year on charges of exposure of sexual organs and disorderly conduct. In that case, he was accused of exposing his sexual organs near a school bus stop at The Quarters Apartments in Lady Lake.

In addition, Glatman had been arrested in 2017 after entering his parents’ home in The Villages. Glatman also had been arrested after a bizarre incident at Cornerstone Hospice.