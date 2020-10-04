Confused golf cart driver receives direction after crossing County Road 466

A confused golf cart driver received some direction after straying along Morse Boulevard.

The golf cart driver was southbound on Morse Boulevard on Saturday afternoon when he crossed County Road 466 and continued toward the bridge over Lake Sumter. His golf cart was pulled over by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy. The golf cart was not Street Legal, therefore it was not permitted on the busy roadway.

Golf carts may not cross over or drive on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, County Road 466, County Road 466A, Griffin Avenue or any other road with a posted speed limit of 35 miles per hour or higher.

On streets within The Villages, with a posted speed limit of 30 mph or less, golf carts should be driven in the marked diamond lanes or along the right-hand edge of the street if there is no marked lane.

A golf cart is defined as a motor vehicle that is designed for operation on a golf course or for sporting or recreation and is not capable of exceeding 20 mph.