Confused golf cart driver receives direction after crossing County Road 466

Meta Minton

A confused golf cart driver received some direction after straying along Morse Boulevard.

The golf cart driver was southbound on Morse Boulevard on Saturday afternoon when he crossed County Road 466 and continued toward the bridge over Lake Sumter. His golf cart was pulled over by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy. The golf cart was not Street Legal, therefore it was not permitted on the busy roadway.

A Sumter County sherifr’s deputy speaks with a golf cart driver who strayed on Morse Boulevard across County Road 466.

Golf carts may not cross over or drive on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, County Road 466, County Road 466A, Griffin Avenue or any other road with a posted speed limit of 35 miles per hour or higher.

On streets within The Villages, with a posted speed limit of 30 mph or less, golf carts should be driven in the marked diamond lanes or along the right-hand edge of the street if there is no marked lane.

A golf cart is defined as a motor vehicle that is designed for operation on a golf course or for sporting or recreation and is not capable of exceeding 20 mph.

News

9 more local COVID-19 deaths and new cases as town squares prepare to reopen

On the eve of the reopening of Villages town squares, nine more local residents lost their battle with COVID-19 and new cases continued to be reported in and around the mega-retirement community.
Crime

Villager to lose driver’s license after DUI arrest at Hemingway Gate

A Villager will lose her driver’s license as the result of a drunk driving arrest last year at the Hemingway Gate.
Crime

Villagers’ adult son sentenced on drunk driving charge

The son of a Villages couple has been sentenced on a drunk driving charge.
News

Villagers could enjoy wider golf cart garage doors in courtyard villas

Villagers could enjoy wider golf cart garage doors in courtyard villas if a change is approved to the Architectural Review Manual.
Crime

Man kicked out of theme park after mask dispute enters plea in court

A man kicked out of a theme park after a dispute over face masks has entered a plea in court in an arrest over an alleged attack that occurred hours later.
Crime

Woman who claimed she had ‘two beers’ sentenced on DUI charge

A woman who claimed she had consumed “two beers” has been sentenced on a drunk driving charge.
News

YOUR Humane Society SPCA kicks off virtual Strut Your Mutt Day fundraiser

YOUR Humane Society SPCA has kicked off its virtual Strut Your Mutt Day fundraiser amid the Coronavirus pandemic.
