Foundation donates Chromebook computers to community-based afterschool program

The Lazydays Employee Foundation Chapter at The Villages recently donated 12 Chromebook laptop computers to a community-based afterschool program in Wildwood for high-risk adolescent girls.

The Strands of Pearls program was developed to guide participants and help them define goals, stay in school and build positive relationships – preparing them to lead by example. The group is offering thanks to everyone who donated to the foundation to help the local children get the help they need “to realize their potential.”

The Chromebooks were presented to Pastor David Ricks, who directs the program. He was accompanied by Wildwood Police Department Community Relations Officer David Perry, who introduced the foundation’s board to the program.