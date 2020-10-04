Man kicked out of theme park after mask dispute enters plea in court

A man kicked out of a theme park after a dispute over face masks has entered a plea in court in an arrest over an alleged attack that occurred hours later.

Matthew Simonds, 33, of Fruitland Park, last week in Lake County Court entered a plea of not guilty to a felony charge of battery by strangulation.

Simonds, his girlfriend and other friends had visited Busch Gardens theme park in Tampa Bay on Sept. 26, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

“After consuming too much alcohol, an argument started over wearing masks in public,” the report said.

Security was called and the New York native and his lady friend “were escorted from the park due to the argument.”

The couple returned to their home at 706 James Ave. in Fruitland Park where their argument continued. When Simonds’ girlfriend walked out of the bathroom, he “grabbed her from behind and started to choke her.”

Simonds, who makes it clear on social media that he is a supporter of President Trump, has been ordered to have “no contact” with his girlfriend. He remains free on $2,000 bond.

An unrelated civil suit was filed by Wells Fargo Bank earlier this year against Simonds over $14,646 in cash advances he withdrew and failed to repay.