Villager to lose driver’s license after DUI arrest at Hemingway Gate

A Villager will lose her driver’s license as the result of a drunk driving arrest last year at the Hemingway Gate.

Patricia Lewis, 74, of the Village of Bonita, pleaded no contest last month in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence.

She will lose her driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

Lewis had been at the wheel of a silver Honda Civic and weaving in a lane of traffic at about 6:30 p.m. Oct. 21, 2019 while traveling northbound on Morse Boulevard just north of County Road 466A when she was spotted by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy. The deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but Lewis continued through a roundabout on Morse Boulevard and attempted to pass through the gate at the entrance to the Village of Hemingway.

“The vehicle came to a stop approximately 4 feet away from the gate access terminal located on the driver’s side of the vehicle. I observed the driver’s arm extend out of the vehicle with what appeared to be a gate key card attempting to open the gate. However, the driver’s arm was still approximately 2 feet away; I observed the driver’s arm attempt this approximately 4 times,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report.

Lewis told the deputy she was attempting to get through the gate before coming to a halt for the traffic stop. The deputy informed Lewis the traffic stop would take place right where they were.

“The defendant mumbled incoherent words under her breath before advising she just returned from Greece and was helping a friend move. The defendant had glassy, bloodshot eyes with an odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from her breath. The defendant fumbled with her wallet before removing her registration,” the report said.

Lewis admitted she’d consumed “two cocktails” at about 5 p.m. that day.

The Illinois native struggled through field sobriety exercises and at one point complained, “I couldn’t do this if I was sober.”

She provided breath samples that registered .148 and .143 blood alcohol content.