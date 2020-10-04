Villagers’ adult son sentenced on drunk driving charge

The son of a Villages couple has been sentenced on a drunk driving charge.

Danon James Slinkard, 43, who lives at 2437 Utica Way in the Swainwood Villas in the Village of Lynnhaven, will lose his driver’s license for a year after pleading no contest last week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. He also has been placed on probation for one year.

Slinkard had originally been arrested Oct. 27, 2019 when his black Honda was reportedly “swerving all over the roadway” near Mile Marker 310 on Interstate 75. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy spotted the vehicle which was traveling at an estimated 85 mph and nearly rear-ended a semi tractor-trailer.

Fearing the driver may have been suffering a medical episode, the deputy initiated a traffic stop near Mile Marker 326.

Slinkard “had a blank stare and seemed confused,” according to the arrest report.

A water bottle containing a red liquid was spotted in the cup holder of his vehicle. It “smelled of an alcoholic beverage,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report.

Slinkard struggled and lost his balance during field sobriety exercises.

“Mr. (Slinkard) explained he had been drinking heavily the night before and must still be intoxicated,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report.

The Flint, Mich. native provided breath samples that registered .234 and .239 blood alcohol content.

A check revealed he had been convicted of driving under the influence in 2003 in California.

A half-empty liter of Skyy Vodka was found in his car.