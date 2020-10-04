Villagers could enjoy wider golf cart garage doors in courtyard villas if a change is approved to the Architectural Review Manual.

Last month, Community Development District 10 voted to update its Architectural Review Manual after a resident in August asked for the change which would allow an increase in the width of the golf cart garage door of up to 8 feet for courtyard villas located on corner or end lots.

In addition, Villagers simultaneously seeking walkway/driveway expansions for the wider golf cart garage door will be able to have a walkway/driveway of up to 8 feet, if the change is approved in other community development districts in The Villages. The current limit for walkways/driveways for golf cart garage driveways is 6 feet.

In light of CDD 10’s decision to make the change to 8 feet, Community Standards is recommending that other CDDs in the rest of The Villages consider a similar revision to their ARC manuals.