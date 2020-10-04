Woman who claimed she had ‘two beers’ sentenced on DUI charge

A woman who claimed she had consumed “two beers” has been sentenced on a drunk driving charge.

Susan Kendra Walker, 49, of Fruitland Park, will lose her driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service after pleading no contest to a charge of driving under the influence last week in Sumter County Court.

She had been driving a blue 2016 KIA Niro at 12:50 a.m. July 18 traveling at about 5 miles per hour on U.S. 301 at County Road 472 in Oxford, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, a deputy determined Walker appeared to have been drinking. She admitted she had “about two beers” and “had not had anything to eat,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report.

“(Walker) stated she only wanted to get home to sleep and asked if I was able to give her a ride home,” the deputy wrote.

When asked for her driver’s license, registration and insurance, Walker first handed the deputy her credit card and then her ID card for her passport. She said she could not find her driver’s license and did not have an insurance card.

Walker struggled through field sobriety exercises and at one point complained, “I wouldn’t be able to do this on a good day.” She provided breath samples that registered .165 and .162 blood alcohol content.

Walker had been arrested following a brawl in 2019 with a Villages couple’s adult son which began while drinking at Brownwood Paddock Square. The prosecutor’s office later announced it would not pursue the case against Walker.