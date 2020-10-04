YOUR Humane Society SPCA kicks off virtual Strut Your Mutt Day fundraiser

YOUR Humane Society SPCA has kicked off its virtual Strut Your Mutt Day fundraiser amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Despite the challenges brought on by COVID-19, the lifesaving work of animal rescuers continues,” the group says. “It hasn’t stopped YOUR Humane Society SPCA from their commitment to help save lives so they have shifted to many virtual and online measures to fund their no-kill shelter.”

The team’s goal is to reach $5,000 by Oct. 24. The tax-deductible donations will help support Sumter County’s oldest and largest no-kill shelter.

Supporters can donate by clicking HERE. All of the proceeds, minus transaction fees, will benefit the animals the organization helps in Sumter County.

To “strut” by check, mail gifts to be received by Oct. 24 to YOUR Humane Society SPCA, P.O. Box 67, Lake Panasoffkee, FL 33538 with “SYM” in the memo so the gift can be counted toward the “strut” tally.

The shelter has been a no-kill facility since its beginning 38 years ago and the group works hard to help as many animals as possible in the local community. You can follow the progress on their Facebook page, as they will be posting many videos and pictures of their adoptable pets. Supporters are encouraged to also post videos and pictures of their own pets strutting their stuff.

To learn more about YOUR Humane Society SPCA, visit hsspca.org or follow them on Facebook.