A show of respect gets respect!

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I just do not get it! Most of us living here in the area of The Villages and other senior living centers were brought up in an age where it was normal behavior to show respect to others. Especially to the President of the United States and the office itself regardless of who was occupying it at the time.
Yet the commentary on the news media, the written comments displayed here, and the various chat forums are devoid of this respect.
Why? If your point is valid enough to be of serious consideration then the use of insults or other types of degrading communication is not needed. If it is needed then that in itself speaks volumes of the lack of value of your comments/remarks.

Joseph Kibitlewski, PhD
Spruce Creek South

 

