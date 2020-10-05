Carl Thomas Moore

Carl Thomas “Tom” Moore was born on October 22, 1937 and passed peacefully in his home on October 1, 2020 at the age of 82.

Tom was born in Des Moines, IA to Carl and Helen Moore. He lived in Des Moines until moving to Atlanta, GA in 1984 and then to Florida in 2000. Tom was a career banker/consultant and retired and moved to The Villages, FL in 2003.

Tom loved people and began working for The Villages in 2003 at Mulberry Fitness Center. He then moved to Laurel Manor Fitness Center when the building was completed and remained active there until March of 2020.

Tom is survived by his wife, Charlotte; his children Scott, Shawna Soth (Dave), Dana Kirisits (Todd), Michael Reeves (Annie); his grandchildren Nicholas (Jen), Tyler, Bryan and Alec Soth; step grandchildren Erin and Kate Kirisits, Tristan Douglas and Hadyn Grace Reeves; his sister Marilyn Barlow and nieces and nephews. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Larry and his brother in law Don Barlow.

A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.