Catherine Mary Maguire

Catherine (Kay) Mary Maguire (nee Fryer), age 88, passed away on September 19, 2020, in Lady Lake (The Village’s) Florida, peacefully at home with family. She was preceded in death by her Son: Michael Andrew Maguire in 1984, Husband: John James Maguire Sr in 1997, Brother: Chief Warrant Officer 3 John Patrick Fryer Jr 2000.

Born on January 23, 1932 in New York City. Raised in the Flatbush and Flatlands area of Brooklyn, New York. She is a graduate of St Thomas Acquinas Elementary School, Brooklyn and St Brendan’s Girls Catholic High School, Brooklyn. Her 1st job was as a AT & T telephone operator in the Overseas (Ship to Shore) Department. Later Kay was a dispatcher for the Toms River (Dover Twp) Police Department for 30 years. Kay was a Volunteer at: St Joseph’s Food Pantry and St Vincent DePaul Suicide Watch. Kay was a Eucharistic Minister with St Joseph Catholic Church and volunteered at Health South Rehab Center. She was a member of the Our Lady of Mt Carmel (Carmelites) Organization and a Rosary Prayer group devoted to the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Catherine was blessed to travel to: 27 of the 50 States and 17 Countries ! Visiting Ireland Twice, with the Holy Land/Isreal Pilgrimage being the ultimate experience !! A dream come true!

Catherine is survived by her sister: Rosemarie (nee: Fryer) Percia; her children: Rosanne (nee: Maguire) Hager; John James Maguire Jr (Deborah Lynn nee: Comolli) Maguire; Maureen Elizabeth (nee: Maguire) Rose; Daniel Patrick (Shelly nee: Best) Maguire and her 9 Grandchildren: Jason Thomas Kochen; Jacob John (Christie Lee nee: Urgola) Maguire; Lucas Peter (Danielle nee: Brickel) Maguire; Jessica Lynn (nee: Maguire) (Logan Dale) Minick; Ashley Rae (nee: Best) (Brandon) Puckett; Tyler Ray (Anastasia nee: Agguire) Best; Marissa Brie Maguire; Alaina Dane Catherine Maguire; Connor Daniel Maguire and her 9 Great Grandchildren: Emma Rose Puckett; Harper Rose Puckett; Chloe Rose Puckett; Willow Raine Best; Wyatt Henry Puckett; Frances Lucas Maguire; John Michael Maguire; Adisyn Mea Maguire; Mason James Maguire. Many Neices, Nephews & Cousins including: Mary Elizabeth(nee: Downey) (William) Melcher; Roxanne Marie (nee: Martin) Bekanich; Timothy Francis (Linda nee: Dickson) Martin; Charles Terrance Martin; John Patrick Cullinane (Regine); Robert Henry Cullinane (Karen nee: Irvine); Peter James Cullinane; Lawrence F Best; Judith Ann ( nee: Best) (Walter) Bilicki; Joseph Matthew (Maria nee: Everett) Percia; Josiah Matthew Percia; Sheliya (nee: Percia) (Dante) Anderson; Nanci Ann (nee: Percia) Neal Pelcher; Joshua Neal Pelcher; Jenna Rose Percia; James Daniel (Kerri nee: McCormack) Percia; Brandon James Percia; Stephen Andrew (Irena nee: Petric) Percia; Stephenie Rose Percia; Matthew Tyll, Jessica Tyll; Dawn Ellen (nee: Fryer) Sherwood; Sean Patrick Sherwood; Christopher Daniel Sherwood; Michael John Fryer; Dean Terrall Fryer.

A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at St Joseph’s Church, 711 Hooper Avenue, Toms River, New Jersey. Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 10 AM. Burial will follow at: St Joseph Cemetary, 62 Cedar Grove Road, Toms River, New Jersey. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to: St Joseph’s Food Pantry of Toms River, 685 Hooper Avenue, Toms River, New Jersey 08754, 732-349-0018, Attn: Rosemary Goebel ext 2227.