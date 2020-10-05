Monday, October 5, 2020
81.9 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Letters to the Editor

Changes to golf are absolute insanity

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Absolute insanity. The Villages is lifting the COVID-19 restrictions on the golf courses that were designed to keep the courses in business and keep the golfers as safe as possible.  Now, they are acting like the pandemic is over and removing all the safety restrictions. Sheer madness. Besides being the wrong thing to do, there is no reason for them to do it. They are getting enough play as it is and this will only hurt their number of golfers. Who is making these decisions? Sheer lunacy.

Arthur Cavaliere
Village of St. Charles

 

Related Articles

Letters to the Editor

Politicians are afraid to take on Social Security

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Calumet Grove resident contends that politicians are afraid to take on Social Security.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

A show of respect gets respect!

A Spruce Creek South resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says respect sould be shown to President Trump.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

We won’t be going anywhere that doesn’t require masks

A Village of Mira Mesa resident declares that she won’t be going anywhere that doesn’t require masks. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Hey Barry Evans, the best pizza is in New York!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident takes issue with columnist Barry Evans’ recent musing about where you can find the best pizza in the United States.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Snowbirds are returning as squares reopen

A Village of LaBelle North resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that snowbirds are returning just as the squares are reopening. He and his wife won’t be going to the squares.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Keep your hands to yourself if you come to the square

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Silver Lake resident advises that if you decide to visit the town squares, you should keep your hands to yourself.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

No fear of going back to town square

A Village of Pine Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has his ticket and is ready to go back to the town squares.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Confused golf cart driver receives direction after crossing County Road 466

A confused golf cart driver received some direction after straying along Morse Boulevard.
Read more
Crime

Villager to lose driver’s license after DUI arrest at Hemingway Gate

A Villager will lose her driver’s license as the result of a drunk driving arrest last year at the Hemingway Gate.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Alligator Poking Head Out From Pond On The Hillsborough Trail

Check out this huge alligator poking its head out from a pond on the Hillsborough Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Wood Stork At Lake Mira Mar

This wood stork was spotted at Lake Mira Mar in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Osprey In Flight Over The Village Of Collier

Check out this osprey in flight over the Village of Collier. Thanks to Cindy Farkus for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Changes to golf are absolute insanity

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that the decision to lift COVID-19 restrictions at golf courses is “absolute insanity.”
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager to lose driver’s license after DUI arrest at Hemingway Gate

A Villager will lose her driver’s license as the result of a drunk driving arrest last year at the Hemingway Gate.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Villagers should be wary of scammers pretending to be with Department of Justice

Villagers should take heed as multiple reports have indicated that individuals claiming to represent the Department of Justice are calling members of the public as part of an imposter scam.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

9 more local COVID-19 deaths and new cases as town squares prepare to reopen

On the eve of the reopening of Villages town squares, nine more local residents lost their battle with COVID-19 and new cases continued to be reported in and around the mega-retirement community.
Read more
News

Confused golf cart driver receives direction after crossing County Road 466

A confused golf cart driver received some direction after straying along Morse Boulevard.
Read more
Crime

Villager to lose driver’s license after DUI arrest at Hemingway Gate

A Villager will lose her driver’s license as the result of a drunk driving arrest last year at the Hemingway Gate.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Changes to golf are absolute insanity

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that the decision to lift COVID-19 restrictions at golf courses is “absolute insanity.”
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Politicians are afraid to take on Social Security

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Calumet Grove resident contends that politicians are afraid to take on Social Security.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

A show of respect gets respect!

A Spruce Creek South resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says respect sould be shown to President Trump.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager to lose driver’s license after DUI arrest at Hemingway Gate

A Villager will lose her driver’s license as the result of a drunk driving arrest last year at the Hemingway Gate.
Read more
Crime

Villagers’ adult son sentenced on drunk driving charge

The son of a Villages couple has been sentenced on a drunk driving charge.
Read more
Crime

Man kicked out of theme park after mask dispute enters plea in court

A man kicked out of a theme park after a dispute over face masks has entered a plea in court in an arrest over an alleged attack that occurred hours later.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,368FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,653FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
few clouds
81.9 ° F
84.2 °
81 °
74 %
3.9mph
20 %
Mon
83 °
Tue
90 °
Wed
91 °
Thu
90 °
Fri
90 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment