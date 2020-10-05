Changes to golf are absolute insanity

To the Editor:

Absolute insanity. The Villages is lifting the COVID-19 restrictions on the golf courses that were designed to keep the courses in business and keep the golfers as safe as possible. Now, they are acting like the pandemic is over and removing all the safety restrictions. Sheer madness. Besides being the wrong thing to do, there is no reason for them to do it. They are getting enough play as it is and this will only hurt their number of golfers. Who is making these decisions? Sheer lunacy.

Arthur Cavaliere

Village of St. Charles