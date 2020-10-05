Golf courses in The Villages will be loosening some COVID-19 restrictions.

A number of changes will be taking place Monday, Oct. 12.

There will be a limit of two golf carts per group.

Cash will be accepted at all locations, including executive golf courses.

Rakes will be replaced in bunkers and PVC inserts will be removed from holes.

Flagsticks may be removed during putting.

Men’s and Ladies Days will resume Oct. 20 and 21.

Golfers are asked to continue bringing their own water. Water fountains and on-course water jugs will return later this month.