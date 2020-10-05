Lady Lake Commission appoints interim town manager

The Lady Lake Commission on Monday night appointed an interim town manager.

Thad Carroll, the longtime growth management director for the town, has been chosen to serve as interim town manager. The appointment was approved by four of the five commissioners at Monday’s meeting. Mayor Jim Richards was absent due to a sudden hospitalization.

Kris Kollgaard, who served as town manager for more than a decade, marked her last day Monday with the town. She opted to retire in the wake of a tumultuous period since the abrupt resignation this past December of Lady Lake Police Chief Chris McKinstry. A lawsuit has been filed by McKinstry alleging age discrimination by Kollgaard, who was his boss.

Kollgaard had been employed by the town for 26 years.

The town has embarked on a search to fill the town manager position.