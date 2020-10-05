Politicians are afraid to take on Social Security

To the Editor:

Only a fool would think a Democrat or Republican would diminish or remove Social Security. That party would lose the senior voting block which has the highest percentage of voting.

Medicare for all would wreck Medicare for seniors.

I have personally experienced Medicaid for all in California. Prior to 2004, you could get a doctor appointment in one to three days out. In 2004, California passed Medicaid for all and soon after you had to wait three to four weeks to get the appointment. Emergency rooms became crowded by those who could not wait the three to four weeks. Be careful what you wish for.

Russell Fischer

Village of Calumet Grove