Stonecrester with cocaine arrested after spotted ‘swaying’ at Wawa

A Stonecrester allegedly in possession of cocaine was arrested after he was spotted “swaying” at a Wawa convenience store at Oxford.

David Anthony Marrero, 59, who lives in the gated community in Summerfield, was standing in line at Wawa when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy, also in line, noticed that Marrero was “swaying back and forth,” according to an arrest report. The New York native left the convenience store and got into a black Nissan Sentra. After leaving the service station, it began swerving and a traffic stop was initiated at County Road 466 at County Road 209.

Marrero said he was “a home nurse” and was “tired,” the report said. A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle indicating the likely presence of drugs. A small bag was found containing a cookie-like substance that tested positive for crack cocaine. A glass pipe was found in the center console and it had a residue that tested positive for cocaine.

Marrero was arrested on charges of possession of cocaine and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $3,000 bond.