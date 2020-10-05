Summerfield man beating on blood-covered door jailed after threatening deputy

A Summerfield man accused of threatening a Marion County sheriff’s deputy while beating on a blood-covered door found himself behind bars Sunday night.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence in the 7800 block of S.E. 135th Street in Summerfield after receiving an anonymous call about 30-year-old Christopher Bernard Garcia beating on the door and yelling loudly. When they arrived, they found Garcia outside in front of the door, which was covered in blood, a sheriff’s office report states.

Deputies reported that Garcia was “extremely hostile” and he refused to speak with them about the incident that was taking place. Due to an extensive prior domestic violence history with Garcia at the residence, deputies decided to conduct a well-being check on the occupants of the home, the report says.

While one deputy attempted to get to the front door of the residence, Garcia extended his arms out and stood in front of the doorway. The deputy asked him multiple times to step away from the door so they could check on the occupants of the house but he kept refusing and telling them to “get off the property,” the report says.

Garcia continued to put his hands in the deputy’s face and became “very irate.” The deputy asked him to stop and attempted to knock on the front door. Garcia then told the deputy, “I will beat your ass,” according to the report. He was then placed under arrest.

Garcia was transported to the Marion County Jail and charged with simple assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer without violence and probation violations on two previous simple battery charges. He was being held on $2,000 bond on the new charges and no bond on the previous charges and his next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.