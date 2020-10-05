Teen jailed for pulling fire alarm ‘just for the fun of it’ at apartment complex

A teen was jailed for pulling a fire alarm “just for the fun of it” at an apartment complex.

Officers responded in the wee hours Saturday morning to the PepperTree Apartments to investigate a report of a suspicious person, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. About that time, the fire alarm sounded from one of the apartment buildings. A second police officer at the scene spotted a person running from the building.

A red Chrysler 300 was pulled over in the parking lot. There were four people in the vehicle, and a police officer asked which one of them pulled the fire alarm.

Jaden John William Turner, 18, of Fruitland Park, who was a back seat passenger, admitted he had activated the alarm, “just for the fun of it.”

He was asked to step out of the vehicle and he elaborated on what he had done.

He said, it was “a good idea, a fun idea and I was chasing a rush.”

He refused to turn his cell phone over to a female police officer and attempted to kick at her. Turner had been placed in handcuffs but managed to slip his hands from behind his back to his front. When a male officer attempted to put the handcuffs back behind Turner, he kicked at the male officer. Turner was taken to the ground and then placed in the back of a patrol car.

He was arrested on charges of setting off a false fire alarm and resisting arrest. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,000 bond.