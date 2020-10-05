Town squares reopen amid 3 more local COVID-19 deaths and multiple new cases

As Villages town squares reopened Monday night, three more local deaths were reported from COVID-19 and multiple new cases were identified in and around the sprawling retirement community.

All three of the latest fatalities lived in Marion County. They were identified Monday by the Florida Department of Health as:

83-year-old woman who tested positive Aug. 25;

78-year-old woman who tested positive Aug. 28; and

90-year-old woman who tested positive Sept. 11.

Twenty-three new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up five for a total of 677;

Lady Lake up five for a total of 314;

Wildwood up three for a total of 422;

Leesburg up four for a total of 1,279;

Fruitland Park up three for a total of 163;

Summerfield up two for a total of 391; and

Oxford up one for a total of 135.

Sumter County is now reporting 2,458 cases – an increase of 12 from Sunday to Monday – among 1,346 men, 1,089 women, 10 non-residents and 13 people listed as unknown. A total of 202 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 620 in correctional facilities. There have been 73 deaths and 258 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to pace Sumter County with 634 cases. Besides those mentioned above in Wildwood and Oxford, others have been identified in Coleman (532), Bushnell (309, 139 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 36 staff members), Webster (92), Lake Panasoffkee (82), Center Hill (52), Sumterville (44) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (40). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 223 cases among 114 inmates and 109 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 20,139 – increase of 62

Men: 8,947

Women: 10,971

Non-residents: 80

People listed as unknown: 141

Deaths: 575

Hospitalizations: 1,861

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 7,712 – increase of 19

Men: 3,558

Women: 3,989

Non-residents: 52

People listed as unknown: 113

Cases in long-term care facilities: 629

Cases in correctional facilities: 267

Deaths: 197

Hospitalizations: 113

Cities with most cases: Clermont (1,928), Leesburg (1,279), Tavares (742), Eustis (611) and Mount Dora (605). The Villages is reporting 38 cases.

MARION COUNTY

Cases: 9,969 – increase of 31

Men: 4,043

Women: 5,893

Non-residents: 18

People listed as unknown: 15

Cases in long-term care facilities: 1,025

Cases in correctional facilities: 2,228

Deaths: 305

Hospitalizations: 986

Cities with most cases: Ocala (7,691), Summerfield (391), Belleview (359), Dunnellon (332) and Citra (191). The Villages is reporting five cases. A total of 1,419 cases have been reported among inmates (1,318) and staff members (101) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 717,874 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 1,415 from Sunday to Monday. Of those, 709,157 are residents. A total of 47,518 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 23,179 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 14,886 deaths and 44,775 people have been hospitalized.