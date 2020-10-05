Uninsured New York driver arrested after spotted driving recklessly

An uninsured New York driver was arrested after spotted driving recklessly and nearly causing two accidents.

Carron Allen, 55, of Stony Brook, N.Y., was driving a black Nissan Sentra with New York plates at about 6 p.m. Saturday traveling southbound on U.S. 301 when she cut off another driver and nearly caused a crash, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. She almost caused a second collision when she tailgated two other vehicles. A police officer began pursuing Allen’s vehicle and had to brake to avoid a collision with her car. A traffic stop was finally conducted at U.S. 301 and Lion Street.

A check revealed the vehicle’s registration was suspended because insurance was not in effect and Allen’s driver’s license was suspended for the same reason. She admitted she knew her driver’s license had been suspended.

Allen was arrested on charges of reckless driving and driving while license suspended. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.