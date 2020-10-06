Tuesday, October 6, 2020
4 more local COVID-19 deaths as more new cases reported in Villages area

Larry D. Croom

Four more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as new cases continue to be reported in The Villages and the local area.

Three of the fatalities were residents of Marion County and the fourth one lived in Lake County. They were identified Tuesday by the Florida Department of Health as:

  • 43-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive July 20;
  • 66-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive July 28;
  • 80-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive Sept. 11; and
  • 84-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive July 13.

Twenty-three new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up seven for a total of 684;
  • Wildwood up five for a total of 427;
  • Leesburg up four for a total of 1,283;
  • Fruitland Park up two for a total of 165;
  • Belleview up two for a total of 361;
  • Oxford up one for a total of 136;
  • Lady Lake up one for a total of 315; and
  • Summerfield up one for a total of 392.

Sumter County is now reporting 2,481 cases – an increase of 23 from Monday to Tuesday – among 1,361 men, 1,096 women, 14 non-residents and 10 people listed as unknown. A total of 203 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 624 in correctional facilities. There have been 73 deaths and 259 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to pace Sumter County with 641 cases. Besides those mentioned above in Wildwood and Oxford, others have been identified in Coleman (536), Bushnell (311, 139 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 36 staff members), Webster (92), Lake Panasoffkee (82), Center Hill (52), Sumterville (44) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (40). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 221 cases among 115 inmates and 106 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 20,218 – increase of 79
  • Men: 8,986
  • Women: 11,009
  • Non-residents: 84
  • People listed as unknown: 139
  • Deaths: 73
  • Hospitalizations: 259

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 7,729 – increase of 17
  • Men: 3,565
  • Women: 3,999
  • Non-residents: 51
  • People listed as unknown: 114
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 631
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 267
  • Deaths: 196
  • Hospitalizations: 623
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (1,934), Leesburg (1,283), Tavares (742), Eustis (613) and Mount Dora (606). The Villages also is reporting 38 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 10,008 – increase of 39
  • Men: 4,060
  • Women: 5,914
  • Non-residents: 19
  • People listed as unknown: 15
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 1,035
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 2,229
  • Deaths: 307
  • Hospitalizations: 989
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (7,709), Summerfield (392), Belleview (361), Dunnellon (345) and Citra (191). The Villages is reporting five cases. A total of 1,419 cases have been reported among inmates (1,318) and staff members (101) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 720,125 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 2,251 from Monday to Tuesday. Of those, 711,358 are residents. A total of 47,667 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 23,226 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 14,945 deaths and 45,004 people have been hospitalized.

