To the Editor:

If the 200-300 apartments are built at the country club location on Morse Boulevard it will greatly add to the traffic count on the two-lane section of Morse Boulevard and possibly create another stoplight.

If the building occurs, this section of road will need four lanes between U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and County Road 466. On zoning this is an important consideration.

Wayne Schmiedeknecht

Village of Hacienda