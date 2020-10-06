Tuesday, October 6, 2020
90.5 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Opinions

COVID-19 provides new ammunition for Medicare scammers

AARP

Medicare and its more than 62 million beneficiaries are under attack from an army of scammers eager to pillage the program. Their primary aim is defrauding Medicare itself, costing the program billions of dollars a year. Their schemes, however, often rely on targeting beneficiaries directly, stealing their identities or enlisting them as unwitting accomplices.

Medicare fraud usually involves rogue health care providers or medical suppliers who bill the program for services, equipment or medication that they don’t actually provide, or else inflate the cost of those items. Some will even falsify patients’ diagnoses to justify unnecessary tests, surgeries and other procedures or write prescriptions for patients they’ve never examined. Others use genuine patient information, sometimes obtained through identity theft, to create fake claims.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, scammers are targeting beneficiaries with offers of free COVID-19 tests in exchange for their Medicare number or other personal information, according to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Inspector General. The data can be used for medical identity theft, and victims could end up bearing the cost of an unapproved test or treatment.

Here are some other common schemes swindlers use to exploit Medicare recipients:

  • Telemarketers call beneficiaries with offers of free state-of-the-art braces to relieve joint pain. Instead, consumers receive a package of ordinary ankle or knee wraps (or nothing at all), but Medicare gets a bill for thousands of dollars.
  • Disreputable home health care agencies try to sign people up for services that Medicare pays for but that they never receive.
  • Unscrupulous clinics steal from Medicare by writing phony prescriptions or ordering unnecessary tests and procedures. Another ploy is providing treatment that Medicare doesn’t pay for and then billing it as a different, covered service.

Another Medicare scam involves fraudsters calling older Americans or showing up at health fairs or senior living communities offering DNA tests to uncover cancer risks. (They may even mail you a testing kit without prior contact.) The con artists assure you Medicare will cover the tests; in reality, Medicare pays for genetic testing only in very limited circumstances, so you could get stuck with a hefty bill.

Related Articles

Opinions

Villagers should be wary of scammers pretending to be with Department of Justice

Villagers should take heed as multiple reports have indicated that individuals claiming to represent the Department of Justice are calling members of the public as part of an imposter scam.
Read more
Opinions

Avoid both low carb and high carb diets

In a new study from Japan, researchers found that both a low-carbohydrate/high animal protein diet and a high-carbohydrate/low animal protein diet were equally associated with increased death rates. Dr. Gabe Mirkin breaks down the study and offers advice.
Read more
Opinions

Those heading to reopening town squares must take precautions against COVID-19

We all learned something very important Friday as the town squares prepared to reopen with live entertainment – anybody, including the president of the United States, can catch COVID-19. So please take plenty of precautions and make sure to follow the new rules for safety that are in place.
Read more
Opinions

Pizzas in The Villages no match for Pennsylvania Pizza

Columnist Barry Evans contends the pizza you get here in The Villages is no match for Pennsylvania Pizza. Or the "pie" you can get in New Jersey. Or New York. Or Chicago.
Read more
Opinions

New CDC data finds adult obesity is increasing

New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that adult obesity prevalence is increasing and racial and ethnic disparities persist. Notably, adults with obesity are at heightened risk for severe outcomes from COVID-19.
Read more
Opinions

Head trauma likely contributed to Gale Sayers’ Dementia 

Legendary Chicago Bears running back Gale Sayers died last week. He suffered from Dementia, which was likely exacerbated by head trauma suffered in the NFL. Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back on the life of the Hall of Famer.
Read more
Opinions

Trump’s Supreme Court nominee deserves fair and swift hearing

Congressman Daniel Webster contends President Trump's Supreme Court nominee deserves a fair and swift hearing.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

Lady Lake father charged in accidental shooting that killed son

A Lady Lake father has been charged in an accidental shooting that claimed the life of his 12-year-old son.
Read more
News

Mostly maskless crowds venture out for reopening of town squares

It’s been 202 days since The Villages town squares were open for nightly entertainment because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that all changed Monday night when live music roared to life and small groups of Villagers came from across the community to enjoy a night out.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Alligator Hiding Out At Fenney Nature Trail

This alligator was hiding out in the water at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Alligator Poking Head Out From Pond On The Hillsborough Trail

Check out this huge alligator poking its head out from a pond on the Hillsborough Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Wood Stork At Lake Mira Mar

This wood stork was spotted at Lake Mira Mar in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Are apartments really needed in The Villages?

A Village of Lake Deaton resident has done a thorough analysis of the costs of renting apartments at the Lofts at Brownwood. Her research has prompted her to ask if apartments are really needed in The Villages? Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Lady Lake father charged in accidental shooting that killed son

A Lady Lake father has been charged in an accidental shooting that claimed the life of his 12-year-old son.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

COVID-19 provides new ammunition for Medicare scammers

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, scammers are targeting beneficiaries with offers of free COVID-19 tests in exchange for their Medicare number or other personal information. AARP offers tips on protecting yourself from scammers.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Golf cart driver suffers head injury in crash at roundabout

A golf cart driver suffered a head injury in a crash at a roundabout in The Villages known for its share of serious accidents. Villages-News.com's David Towns was at the scene.
Read more
Crime

Lady Lake father charged in accidental shooting that killed son

A Lady Lake father has been charged in an accidental shooting that claimed the life of his 12-year-old son.
Read more
News

Mostly maskless crowds venture out for reopening of town squares

It’s been 202 days since The Villages town squares were open for nightly entertainment because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that all changed Monday night when live music roared to life and small groups of Villagers came from across the community to enjoy a night out.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Are apartments really needed in The Villages?

A Village of Lake Deaton resident has done a thorough analysis of the costs of renting apartments at the Lofts at Brownwood. Her research has prompted her to ask if apartments are really needed in The Villages? Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Supervisors need to have a backbone when it comes to trolls

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says supervisors need to have a backbone when it comes to reining in the trolls.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Apartments will worsen already bad traffic situation on Morse Boulevard

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hacienda resident argues that apartments will worsen an already bad traffic situation on Morse Boulevard.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Lady Lake father charged in accidental shooting that killed son

A Lady Lake father has been charged in an accidental shooting that claimed the life of his 12-year-old son.
Read more
Crime

Stonecrester with cocaine arrested after spotted ‘swaying’ at Wawa

A Stonecrester allegedly in possession of cocaine was arrested after he was spotted “swaying” at a Wawa convenience store at Oxford.
Read more
Crime

Teen jailed for pulling fire alarm ‘just for the fun of it’ at apartment complex

A teen was jailed for pulling a fire alarm “just for the fun of it” at an apartment complex.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,377FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,653FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
few clouds
90.5 ° F
92 °
88 °
55 %
1.3mph
20 %
Tue
89 °
Wed
91 °
Thu
91 °
Fri
89 °
Sat
89 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment