Four people arrested after brick-throwing neighborhood brawl in Lady Lake

Four people were arrested after a brick-throwing neighborhood brawl in Lady Lake.

The arrests stem from “an ongoing feud” between neighbors living in the 400 block of Winners Circle, according to a police report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Four people were in the middle of the street “arguing and attempting to fight with each other,” and three of the men had removed their shirts during the altercation on Oct. 1, according to the arrest report.

The lone woman involved in the brawl, 20-year-old Brianna Monique Solomon, allegedly threw a brick at another woman who was standing in a backyard. Solomon was arrested on a felony charge of aggravated assault. She is free on $2,000 bond.

Omar Tibachae Alston, 44, suffered a cut to the hand which was treated at the scene by Lake County EMS. The cut was allegedly inflicted by 47-year-old Damascus Anthony Graham, who is facing a felony charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He is free on $11,000 bond.

Alston and 21-year-old Leonard Dale Bostic were arrested on charges of fighting in a public road.