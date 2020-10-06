Golf cart driver suffers head injury in crash at roundabout

A golf cart driver suffered a head injury in a crash at a roundabout in The Villages known for its share of serious accidents.

The Florida Highway Patrol has taken over the investigation into the crash which occurred at about 2 p.m. Tuesday at the roundabout at Morse Boulevard and El Camino Real.

The golf cart driver was trauma alerted to Ocala Regional Medical Center for treatment of the head injury. The golf cart was knocked onto its side in the collision with an automobile which had been navigating the roundabout, according to witnesses at the scene.

That roundabout has seen its share of accidents involving golf carts:

• This past April, an 89-year-old New Yorker was seriously injured when his golf cart hit a barrier in the roundabout at Morse Boulevard and El Camino Real.

• Last year, a woman was injured when her golf cart hit a post in the roundabout where Tuesday’s crash occurred.

• In 2018, a Village of Sabal Chase woman was injured in a crash at that same roundabout.

• In 2014, Villager Larry Grimes called for change at the Morse roundabout after he was seriously injured when his golf cart was involved in an accident at the same location. He suffered a concussion and three fractured ribs. He said the large, heavy bollards, intended to prevent misguided automobile drivers from entering the multi-modal path, were a danger to golf carts.