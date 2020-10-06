Starbucks among three new restaurants coming to 466A retail centers

Starbucks is among three new restaurants slated for the Trailwinds and Beaumont developments on the north side of County Road 466A across from Pinellas Plaza.

Special Magistrate Grant Watson recommended approval of the site plans at a meeting Tuesday of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Committee. Final adoption by the city commission could come later this month.

The 2,500-square-foot Starbucks, the fifth in The Villages area, would be along Seven Mile Drive in front of Publix.

The store will feature drive-through ordering and more than 30 parking spaces.

A site plan for two unnamed restaurants also was recommended for approval by Watson.

A 2,100-square-foot fast-food restaurant and a 1,900-square-foot fast casual restaurant are planned on the Beaumont property about a quarter mile east of County Road 462.

A 2,400-square-foot retail suite, with the restaurants on either side, also was approved along with 41 parking spaces.

Most concerns have been addressed for the project, but the utilities department has requested information on the size of restaurant grease traps.

Trailwinds already has First Watch, which serves breakfast and lunch, and several fast-food restaurants including Burger King, Jersey Mike’s, Taco Bell and Wendy’s.