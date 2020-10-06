Tuesday, October 6, 2020
Susan Fowler Rudicill

Staff Report

Mrs. Susan Fowler Rudicill, of The Villages, Florida, passed away peacefully on October 5, 2020 at 79 years of age after a battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

Formerly of Indianapolis, Indiana, Susan was born on November 19, 1940 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Robert and Dorothy Fowler.  Susan is survived by her husband of 60 years, Everett Dale; children Sheryl (David) Meuchel, Richard, and Lisa (Jay) Dougherty; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Susan attended Little Flower Catholic School, Scecina Memorial High School, Indianapolis, Indiana and Indiana University, Bloomington, Indiana. Susan was employed at Bank One and held the honor of being the first female bank manager in the state of Indiana before retiring in 1998 after 25 years.

In her 79 years, Susan was known for her kind heart and the constant grace she always exhibited. Susan was always one to lift up the spirits of those around with her witty sense of humor and swift smile.  Known for her love of puzzles, it was not uncommon to enter the home Susan shared with her husband of sixty years, Dale, and observe a five-hundred-piece puzzle to be on their table. Susan would work tirelessly on her puzzles while chatting with her family and friends.

Susan was an avid piano player, mastering the craft after a childhood of tutelage and decades of practice. While not one to play for an audience, on the days she blessed us with her talent one could observe the majority of her neighbors to be residing on their porches, quietly listening to a master at work.  Her greatest joy was her family and friends. Her loving smile, kind heart and grace will be missed by all who were blessed to have known her.

A gathering will be held Friday, October 9, 2020 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM at HIERS-BAXLEY Funeral & Cremation Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL  32162 * 352-775-7427.  Memorial Mass will be Monday, October 12, 2020 10:00 AM at St. Mark The Evangelist Catholic Church.  In lieu of flowers, the family recommends memorials may be send to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

