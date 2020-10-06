Vice President coming to The Villages despite COVID-19 spread

Vice President Mike Pence is coming to The Villages despite the spread of COVID-19 in The White House.

Pence will visit Brownwood on Saturday afternoon during a campaign bus tour of Florida.

As the Coronavirus swirls in and around President Trump’s orbit, Pence has continued to test negative for the virus that has killed 210,000 Americans and infected 7.5 million people in this country.

Prior to Wednesday’s debate with Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris, the Pence team was quibbling over the debate commission’s recommended use of plexiglass as a safety barrier to protect both of the candidates. The vice president’s team has argued the dividers are not medically necessary.

Pence attended a Sept. 26 White House Rose Garden ceremony for U.S. Supreme Court Justice nominee Amy Coney Barrett. Numerous people who attended the event have since tested positive for the Coronavirus. Few people at the event wore masks.

Pence was a candidate for vice president in 2016 when he visited The Villages. Many Villagers were angered by the visit which completely shut down access to the Savannah Center, including the popular sports pool. There was also a snafu with the Pence tickets that left Villagers with a sour taste in their mouth.