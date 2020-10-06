Villager injured in roundabout crash driving golf cart without seat belts

A Villager who suffered a head injury Tuesday afternoon in a crash in a roundabout had been driving a golf cart without seat belts.

The 72-year-old Villager had been driving the golf cart at about 2 p.m. traveling northwest on the golf cart path just east of Morse Boulevard in the roundabout at El Camino Real, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. She drove the golf cart into the path of a sedan driven by a 68-year-old resident of The Villages.

The car hit the golf cart, knocking it onto its side. The golf cart driver was trauma alerted to Ocala Regional Medical Center for treatment of the head injury. The FHP report indicated the golf cart was not equipped with seat belts.

The names of those involved in the accident were not made available due to a policy change announced earlier this year by FHP.