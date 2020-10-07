Carl Eugene Llafet II

Carl “Gene” Llafet of LynnHaven in The Villages, Florida, passed away peacefully on September 22, 2020.

Gene was a retired 30 year letter carrier, a Vietnam veteran and a union officer of his local union branch in Denver, Colorado. Gene and his wife Lynne moved to The Villages in 2004 to play golf but softball eventually became important to Gene. He played, coached, umpired and enjoyed the team camaraderie on and off the field.

Gene was cremated and will be interred with his parents at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Colorado.