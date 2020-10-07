Congressman’s office helps widow recover more than $200,000

A veteran first contacted my office following a Notice of Disagreement (NOD) that was filed with the Veterans Administration.

Sadly, the veteran passed away before the NOD was completed. His wife filed as a substitute claimant on the appeal, and my office followed the case on her behalf as it worked through the system.

It was discovered that the veteran might have been eligible as a Blue Water veteran during the process. My staff then sent a request to the Records Research Center to obtain evidence supporting this.

While this case took time to resolve and encompassed multiple processes, in the end, the veterans’ widow was awarded benefits, including a retro payment amounting to over $200,000.

Constituent services is a critical element of our congressional office. The federal government is a massive operation, and my office is available if you ever need assistance in navigating the bureaucracy or cutting through red tape. We are here to serve you.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.