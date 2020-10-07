Wednesday, October 7, 2020
Deanna Geneva Roberts

Staff Report

The family of Deanna Geneva Roberts of The Villages, FL (formerly of Coral Springs, FL) is saddened to announce her passing on September 30, 2020 at the age of 81 years.

She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of nearly 62 years, Jerry; children: LaDonna Austin (Neil); grandchildren: Morgan Austin (Cathy) and Jared Austin; sister-in-law, Mary Roberts; brother-in-law, Kenneth Brister; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was predeceased by her daughter, Rhonda Lee Moshier; sister, Constance Fowler; and brother, Lawrence Denett.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Pompano Beach, FL

The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at Cornerstone Hospice for their care and compassion.

